UK’s longest-serving prison officer reveals major changes behind bars after 50 years

After 50 years of service, the UK’s longest-serving prison officer is preparing for retirement.

Steve Ley - whose joined HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) in 1975 as a 21-year-old - has witnessed firsthand how the justice system has evolved over five decades.

Now 71, Ley works at HMP Feltham in west London, where he is preparing to call time on a career dedicated to keeping prisons safe and supporting rehabilitation.

There has been a dramatic transformation in prison life during his tenure, from the days when inmates used chamber pots before in-cell toilets were introduced, to the present day where prisoners have access to televisions and phones – a change which he feels is “all for the better”.

Despite difficult moments, Ley finds satisfaction in seeing former inmates reintegrate into society and hopes they are now living “fulfilling” lives.

Serving under two monarchs during his 50-year career, Steve said he has “done the time” and is now looking forward to his retirement in May, when he plans to go travelling with his 68-year-old wife, Ann.

open image in gallery Steve's son Gareth has followed in his footsteps ( Ministry of Justice/PA Real Life )

“When I first joined the job, we very rarely told people what we did for a living,” he said.

“Prison staff, at that time, didn’t have a very good reputation – people had these fixed ideas of who and what we were.

“When they looked at me, I didn’t fit into their view of the prison officer – I wasn’t 6ft tall, I’m 5ft 8in, my knuckles didn’t drag on the floor and I could speak in words of more than one syllable.

“Now, I’m not ashamed to admit what I do for a living. I’m proud of what I do… and I think I have made a difference.”

Steve, who grew up in Swansea, South Wales, explained that employment options were limited when he left school.

He considered working for the police or fire service but, living just minutes from HMP Swansea, his father-in-law suggested he apply to work there.

“I didn’t think I’d have a hope in hell,” he said.

“I was 21 years of age, green as grass, knew absolutely nothing.

“So I applied and, strange enough, I got through the initial tests and interviews and that was it, I was in.”

open image in gallery Steve with his son Gareth ( Ministry of Justice/PA Real Life )

Steve started working at Ashford Prison in 1975 and lived in quarters before it closed in 1987, and then moved to HMP Feltham, followed by HMP Whitemoor, High Down Prison and HMP Feltham again, where he has remained ever since.

The father-of-two explained that he has witnessed many changes over the years, with sanitation upgrades being one of the most significant.

He said other improvements include medical care, access to external agencies, the activities and events offered to prisoners and food options, as there are now menus available.

He said: “When I joined the prison service, one of the very first jobs you do as a young officer is you supervise the toilets because, in those days, they didn’t have integral sanitation.

“So you would stand there and they’d be coming up with their chamber pots and it was awful.

“It was demoralising for them and for us – and that’s all gone, that’s all changed.”

open image in gallery Steve and his wife Ann celebrating ( PA Real Life )

Steve explained that cells have showers now and some even have televisions and phones, making prisoners’ experiences more “humanising”.

He said giving them the opportunity to sit in their cell, watch the television or phone their families helps “give them back some control” and encourages good behaviour.

He said: “I know some people will complain about this… but when you think about it, if it helps them to behave, then surely that’s what we should be doing – we should be looking after them and helping.

“Things have changed considerably but it’s all for the better.”

Asked whether prison should be punishing, he said: “The majority of people want to know the gory bits and pieces, and I tell them, ‘There are no gory bits and pieces’.

“We’re not here to punish people, the courts have done that, that’s not our role.

“Our role is to look after them while they’re in prison and hopefully send them out at the end of their sentence having transformed.”

Steve’s role involves keeping the prison safe and secure, supporting rehabilitation and helping prisoners leave jail and “get away from reoffending”.

Steve currently works part-time, completing 19-and-a-half hours a week over two days, but he said shifts can vary.

open image in gallery Steve with his dog Toby ( PA Real Life )

Steve said there have been many memorable moments during his career but one stands out.

While working at Ashford Prison, Steve said a group of young prisoners had found out he had welcomed his first child, Karen, and they made cards to congratulate him and his wife.

Steve said: “It’s most unusual to get that response from people, even friends outside, so for these boys who were locked up prisoners, it was amazing.”

While Steve has had many positive experiences while working as a prison officer, there have been tough days too.

He has seen prisoners return to jail “time and time again” and witnessed two deaths in custody, describing these as the “lowest points”.

“No matter what somebody’s done, they don’t deserve that,” he said.

Steve had planned to retire at 55, but after realising he had not “maxed out” his pension, he decided to work for another two-and-a-half years.

At this point, he considered changing careers and even applied to work for British Airways but he did not want to “throw away all those years of experience”.

Steve said working in prisons has made him more tolerant and a better listener, and he would encourage anyone to apply to the prison service – and his son Gareth has followed in his footsteps, joining in 2006.

He has no concrete plans for his retirement currently but is hoping to travel with Ann and spend time with family and friends.

Reflecting on his 50-year career, he said: “I’ve done the time.

“I’ve changed dramatically from being that 21-year-old who walked through the gate on that first day, knowing absolutely nothing, never having seen the inside of a prison.

“So, to where I am today, I am confident in myself, I know what I can do, what I can’t do, and I’m prepared and able to give my opinion and hopefully help.

“The prison service is daunting… but everybody’s got something they can offer.”