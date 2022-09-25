Single UK ticket-holder claims £171m jackpot in EuroMillions draw

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A single UK ticket-holder has come foward to claim the £171m EuroMillions jackpot, according to lottery operator Camelot.

Friday’s winner will pocket a total of £171,815,297.80, marking the country’s third biggest National Lottery win.

The ticket holder had the numbers 14, 15, 22, 35, 48, and the lucky stars were 03, 08.

The unnamed ticket holder has instantly been made richer than Harry Styles, who, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, is worth £100m.

It falls just £9,000 short of the wealth of Sir Tom Jones, who is worth £180m.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players. We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

It will be up to the winner if they go public with their identity once the ticket has been validated and paid out.

So far this year, there have been six EuroMillions jackpots won in the UK. The biggest win was £195m on 19 July by an anonymous ticket holder, who claimed the money the following day.

A month earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, chose to go public with their £184m jackpot.

The remaining wins included a £110m jacket on 2 September, as well as a £109m jackpot win from the draw on 4 February and a £54m win in the draw on 10 June. All three recipients chose to protect their anonymity.

EuroMillions draws are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is is played in nine European countries.