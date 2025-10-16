UK’s most remote pub cancels Harry Potter party after JK Rowling backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s most remote pub has been forced to cancel a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party this year after staff received “inappropriate grief” in response to the theme.

The Old Forge in Inverie, within the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, said that the event was planned as “just a fun night” which had proved “dividing”. The author of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, has become a controversial figure due to her views on trans rights.

The pub, which can only be accessed by foot or boat, said that any upset caused by the themed night was “unintentional”.

Potter along: The Old Forge is accessible via an 18-mile walk or a seven-mile sea crossing ( PA )

In a social media post, the pub said: “Hello all, The pub management team has decided to cancel this year's Halloween dinner party. It was always meant to be just a fun night, but unfortunately using Harry Potter as a theme has proven dividing, and some of our staff have received inappropriate grief as a result.

The pub said it had planned to hold a collection for a trans youth charity on the night in line with its recent participation in Knoydart Pride.

“We thought it was clear how we feel about everyone's rights, especially given our recent support of the amazing Knoydart Pride celebrations - we had also planned a charity collection for trans youth on the night.

“Any upset caused by our theme choice was most certainly unintentional. We will continue to host a kids party in the Wee Bar from 5:00pm, but all other service that day will be as normal including in the restaurant.

“Finally we would just like to reiterate that the pub cares about everyone in our community, and we would ask folk to be kind and respectful to eachother, and our staff. Should anyone have an issue please reach out to the management committee direct through appropriate formal channels. Cheers!”

The community-owned tavern is known as the UK mainland’s “most remote pub”, only reachable by walking 18 miles or a seven-mile sea crossing.

In 2022, the pub offered a free drink to walkers if they could get there for a short campaign.

On its website, the pub calls the walk into the village “challenging” with variable ground conditions.

“Paths can easily be lost in deteriorating weather, and mobile phone signal is patchy. The walk in should only be undertaken by those with sufficient hillwalking experience.”