UK rents skyrocket by fastest pace since 2015

UK rental costs have increased by the fastest rate since 2015, while house prices have seen a small decline, official figures released on Wednesday revealed.

The average UK rent increased by 9 per cent in the 12 months to February, up from 8.5 per cent in January, the Office for National Statistics said (ONS)

It is the highest annual percentage change since the UK data series began in January 2015.

Private rent inflation was highest in London, at 10.6 per cent, and the lowest in the North East at 5.7 per cent

However, average house prices decreased by 0.6 per cent in the 12 months to January 2024.

In England they decreased by 1.5 per cent as they also did in Wales by 0.8 per cent, but increased in Scotland by 4.8 per cent.

This is a breaking news story...more to come