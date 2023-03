Why do quarter of private renters in the UK hesitate to ask for repairs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A quarter of private renters in England have not asked for repairs to be carried out or conditions to be improved because of fear of eviction, according to a survey.

The research suggested that the rate of renters who have complained to the council, landlord or letting agent about repairs, conditions or harassment in the last three years and been evicted or threatened with eviction during that time is nearly three times that of those who had not complained.

The YouGov polling of 2,006 private renters aged 16 and above for Shelter found that 76 per cent had experienced disrepair in the past year, while 51 per cent had experienced damp and/or mould in that time.

Almost a third (31 per cent) said they had had a problem with the boiler, no hot water or no heating in the past year.

While 8 per cent of renters who had not complained to the council, landlord or letting agent had been evicted or threatened with eviction in the same period, the percentage for those who had complained and been evicted or threatened with it was 21 per cent.

Some 25 per cent of renters had not asked for repairs to be carried out or conditions to be improved because of fear of eviction, the online polling between in February and March, suggested.

The charity’s chief executive Polly Neate said private renters are being left in a “terrible catch-22” as they face having to “either shut up and put up with disrepair” or risk increasing their chances of eviction.

The government has insisted it is “absolutely committed to delivering a fairer deal for renters” and will ban Section 21 orders as part of its Renters’ Reform Bill in this Parliament “so that all tenants have greater security in their homes and are empowered to challenge poor conditions and unreasonable rent rises”.

But Ms Neate accused the government of “dragging its heels” on the Bill.

It is a travesty that so many private renters are too afraid to complain about the mould growing all over their kids’ clothes, or the water pouring in through broken window frames, in case it costs them their home Polly Neate, Shelter

She said: “Day in, day out Shelter hears from people who are forking out huge sums on rent while living in nightmarish conditions because private renting is woefully under-regulated.

“It is a travesty that so many private renters are too afraid to complain about the mould growing all over their kids’ clothes, or the water pouring in through broken window frames, in case it costs them their home.

“Renters are bearing the brunt of government dithering over urgently needed private rental reforms. Renters can’t wait any longer, the Government must urgently make its Renters’ Reform Bill law to protect tenants who call out poor conditions from unfair evictions and homelessness.”

The government’s plan to tackle anti-social behaviour, published on Monday, faced criticism from charities who raised concerns about its “three strikes and you’re out” plan to speed up the process of removing anti-social tenants and making the notice period two weeks “for all anti-social behaviour eviction grounds”.