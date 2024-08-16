Watch live: Sentencing of Blackpool rioter televised from court

Support truly

Watch live as rioter Roger Haywood is sentenced in Preston on Friday 16 August, for taking part in the violent disorder that erupted in towns and cities across the UK.

A spokeswoman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, was one of three people who admitted their part in the disorder at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 August.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and was further charged with violent disorder, according to a statement from Lancashire Constabulary.

“These charges and arrests show just how seriously we are taking reports of disorder in Lancashire. It is not, and never will be acceptable in our county,” detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Constabulary, said.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and more arrests will be made. We will not tolerate this behaviour, and we will identify you, find you and bring you to justice if you are responsible for these crimes.

“We are continuing to appeal for information, and are asking that if you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, to please contact us.”