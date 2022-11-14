Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK schoolboy gets highest possible IQ score - beating Einstein and Hawking

Leeds schoolboy says he wants to study maths at Oxbridge

Matt Mathers
Monday 14 November 2022 09:41
Comments
(Yorkshire Post / SWNS)

A Leeds schoolboy said he feels “special” after beating geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in an IQ test.

Yusuf Shah, 11, said he hopes to study maths at Oxford or Cambridge after getting 162 in the Mensa test.

Professor Hawking, the theoretical physicist known for his work on black holes, is said to have had an IQ of 160.

Professor Einstein, also a theoretical physicist, is said to have had an IQ of around 160, although it is unclear whether either man did a test.

Yusuf Shah scored 162 in the test

(Yorkshire Post / SWNS)

Recommended

Yusuf, from Leeds, said his friends at school are always telling him he is very smart - and he wanted to test himself by taking the IQ quiz.

He celebrated the achievement with a meal at Nando’s with his parents and brothers.

Yusuf said: “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two per cent of the people who take the test.

"It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me.”

Year Six student Yusuf hopes to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford and said he loves doing anything that stimulates his brain.

When he is not studying, the maths whiz enjoys sudokus and solving Rubik’s cubes.

Recommended

He started playing with Rubik’s cubes in January after he saw one at his friend’s house and by the end of the month, was able to solve cubes of all difficulties with ease.

His delighted mum Sana said: “I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family. I was actually a little concerned too – he has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests.

She added: “We thought he might be intimidated by the adults at the centre. But he did brilliantly. I still tell him that, ‘Your dad is still smarter than you’.

“We take it all lightheartedly. Even if you are talented, you have to be the hardest worker.”

Dad Irfan added: “It is a difficult test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing – nothing specific for the IQ test.”

Younger brother Khalid, aged eight, is also hoping to take the Mensa test when he’s older.

Additional reporting by SWNS.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in