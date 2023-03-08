Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schools across the UK will remain closed on Wednesday after heavy snowfall.

The UK Met Office issued further warnings for Wednesday over ice that will continue to affect many parts of the country.

The national weather service issued a yellow warning for frequent snow showers, expecting further disruptions to continue in many places.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off,” the weather service noted in its warning, adding that there is a chance of power cuts and disruption of services like mobile phone coverage in parts of the north.

In the wake of heavy snow, parents across the UK will be left scrambling for information about schools. It is advisable to check the local authority’s websites for the latest information.

The web sites and social media pages of the schools can also inform parents and students about the latest updates on weather and its impact on school closures.

The decision on school closures is usually taken depending on how hazardous the site of the school is as snow and ice can pose the risk of injury. It also depends on the temperature maintained inside classrooms.

The government advises schools to follow “the same health and safety law for indoor temperature as other workplaces”.

Meanwhile, the cold spell across the UK is attributed to a feed of cold air coming into the UK from the Arctic.

“Snow and ice will affect some areas of the country on Wednesday morning, so it’s worth leaving extra time for your journey to work or school,” the Met Office tweeted.

In the South, across parts of London, the weather service warned there may be travel disruptions on Wednesday into Thursday morning due to spells of snow.