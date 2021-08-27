Rush to UK seaside spots as temperatures rise in time for bank holiday weekend

The number of people planning to travel to UK seaside destinations by train over the bank holiday weekend has more than doubled since last year, according to new figures.

Train ticket sales for seaside spots have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, up by 17 per cent on the August bank holiday weekend in 2019, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to avoid major roads on Friday afternoon, with journey times on classic holiday routes such as the M5 and A303 expected to more than double at certain times.

The RAC has estimated that 16.7 million leisure trips on UK roads are planned between Friday and Monday.

The great rush to the seaside comes as forecasters predict a rare moment of warm, dry and sunny weather across most of the UK this weekend, with the highest temperatures and most sunshine in the west.

Most areas of the UK will “feel warm in the sunshine” with the weather remaining fine and dry for most into next week, the Met Office said.

Drivers looking to make a Friday getaway should set off in the morning or after 7pm to miss major traffic jams, transport, analytics firm Inrix said.

Inrix analyst Bob Pishue said: “Drivers hitting the road for one last getaway before the end of summer should expect long delays on key corridors.

“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.

“Our advice is to avoid travelling in the afternoon. Leave early in the day or be prepared for some travel times to double.”

National Highways, formerly known as Highways England, said around 98 per cent of England’s motorways and major A roads will be free of roadworks over the weekend.

The RDG said more than 95 per cent of the rail network will be fully operational over the weekend.