The Met Office has confirmed whether Brits can expect to see snow on the forecast over the coming weeks.

As the days get shorter and colder temperatures move in there has been widespread speculation over potential blizzards and snowfall covering parts of the UK. Some reports have suggested cities as southerly as London and Southampton could be affected.

But speaking to The Independent, Met Office officials said the chance of snowfall is “minimal” and largely confined to the remote Scottish highlands.

“At this stage, for the vast majority of people it looks unlikely,” meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said. “At the moment there is a little bit of snow falling over the Scottish mountains, so anyone in the Cairngorms could be seeing some on the summits up there.”

People have been warned to expect a wet and windy weekend ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

He added that next week most people across the UK can actually expect “above average” temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees, thanks to a mild southerly airflow passing through. While conditions are expected to be wet, particularly across the north and the west, this will fall as heavy rain rather than as snow, Mr Dewhurst said.

“This weekend we could see temporary coverings of snow on the Scottish mountains, but by Sunday night and through to Monday the whole of next week looks very mild,” he continued. “So there’s nothing in our forecasts at this stage that indicate anything snowy on the way at all.”

Looking ahead to the middle of November, Mr Dewhurst said there are signs of higher pressure building, which can result in a drop in temperatures. “But higher pressure often means dry weather, rather than snowy weather,” he explained, adding temperatures are overall expected to be near or above average.

“It might turn a little bit colder in mid-November towards the end of the month, but more in association with dryer weather rather than any snow.

“At this stage the snow risk looks minimal and confined to the Scottish mountains.”

It comes as the forecaster warned that weather conditions this weekend remain “highly changeable”. While some areas may see brighter and drier conditions, other parts of the country may be subjected to further heavy and blustery showers.