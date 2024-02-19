Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK special forces have frustrated efforts by Afghan troops to gain sanctuary in Britain despite the fact that the soldiers could be witnesses to crimes allegedly committed by the elite units.

Hundreds of Afghan special forces soldiers who served in two elite units known as the Triples have had their applications to come to the UK rejected by the Ministry of Defence - with some subjected to murder and torture at the hands of the Taliban after being refused help.

In a joint investigation, The Independent revealed many cases of former Afghan soldiers who had been denied relocation to the UK even though they had extensive evidence of their work alongside British forces,

An internal government document shows that any application to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme (Arap) from a Triples member must be approved by the UK special forces (UKSF).

Afghan Triples soldiers, such as the one pictured here, have been wrongly rejected for resettlement by the UK Ministry of Defence (Supplied)

According to sources within the MoD, the UKSF had been refusing to engage with the process, thus not approving many cases, leading to what were effectively blanket rejections.

It is understood that bosses at the MoD felt that it would be too hard to help the Triples come to the UK because UKSF were failing to cooperate. The MoD has denied that any blanket decisions were made and said that flawed decisions led to Afghans being wrongly turned away.

But they insisted that UK Special Forces did not make the final decisions on eligibility for the Arap scheme.

Ministers have pledged to review some 2,000 applications by Afghan specialist units.

The Independent has previously reported that questions were asked by officials working for the independent inquiry relating to Afghanistan, which is investigating alleged war crimes committed by UKSF in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013, over their unwillingness to approve Triples’ cases for UK resettlement.

Independent inquiry officials were particularly interested in the Triples units because they may be able to provide testimony that is relevant to the inquiry, sources said.

Britain owes debt to Afghan special forces, shadow minister says

Afghan members of Commando Force 333 were partnered with the SAS during the relevant years of the inquiry.

Now former members of the SAS have told the BBC that the power the UKSF have over Triples’ relocation to the UK represents a clear conflict of interest.

One former UK special forces officer said: “It’s a clear conflict of interest. At a time when certain actions by UK special forces are under investigation by a public inquiry, their headquarters also had the power to prevent former Afghan special forces colleagues and potential witnesses to these actions from getting safely to the UK”.

Another former officer said: “At best it’s not appropriate, at worst it looks like they’re trying to cover their tracks”.

BBC Panorama also reported that MoD civil servants felt unable to challenge rejections made by the UKSF, even when there was a strong case that the Afghan soldier should be resettled in the UK.

Two former Triples members, who had had their pleas for sanctuary rejected in 2023, told the broadcaster they had witnessed what appeared to them to be war crimes committed by the UKSF.

The Times has also reported that veterans’ affairs minister Johnny Mercer wrote a letter to the deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden raising concerns about why UKSF were allowed to play a part in deciding which Afghan Triples came to the UK.

Mr Mercer is due to appear before the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan on Tuesday, making him the first minister to do so.

An MoD Spokesperson said: “We are conducting an independent, case-by-case review of all applications from former members of Afghan specialist units, which includes applications from the Triples. This review will consider all available evidence, including that provided by third parties.

“The review is being carried out by independent staff who have not previously worked on these applications.”