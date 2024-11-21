Defence Secretary faces MP questions after UK-made Storm Shadow missiles used in Russia
The Defence Secretary will likely be asked about the UK’s stance on support for Kyiv as he appears before MPs.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
John Healey will face questions from MPs on Thursday amid reports of Storm Shadow missiles provided by Britain being used by Ukraine within Russia.
The Defence Secretary is due to appear before a parliamentary committee in which he is likely to be grilled on the UK’s position on support for Kyiv.
Storm Shadow’s use in Russia comes a day after Moscow said American long-range weapons had been fired into its territory.
Wreckage from one of the long-range weapons has been found in Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, with up to 12 of the missiles deployed, according to multiple reports.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons, after US President Joe Biden gave Kyiv permission to fire US ATACMS long-range missiles into Russia.
Downing Street would not comment on the reports.
Mr Healey was due to appear before the Commons Defence Committee at 10.30am – while the House of Lords was expected to hold a debate on Ukraine led by Lord Peter Ricketts, chairman of the European Affairs Committee, later in the day.