All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023
More misery for commuters and businesses likely in new year as pay disputes go unresolved and strikes continue into 2023
Britain’s “winter of discontent” continues into the new year after a month of bitter strikes in December brought the country to a standstill and placed Christmas in jeopardy for many.
Nurses, railway staff, postal workers, G4S employees, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and National Highway Workers have all walked out in recent weeks as disputes between their employers and unions about pay and working conditions rumble on at a time when the UK remains mired in economic crisis.
Few of those conflicts have been resolved, leading many unions to take further industrial action in January.
What follows is a list of all the strikes scheduled for January 2023, with more likely to be announced in the coming weeks.
Monday 16 January
EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February
London bus workers at Abellio will walk out
Teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.
Wednesday 18 January
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike
Thursday 19 January
RCN members strike for a second consecutive day
London bus workers go on strike
Monday 23 January
Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout
Unite ambulance workers will also strike
Wednesday 25 January
London bus workers at Abellio take action
Thursday 26 January
London bus workers at Abellio continue their strike
Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing
