All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s “winter of discontent” continues into the new year after a month of bitter strikes in December brought the country to a standstill and placed Christmas in jeopardy for many.

Nurses, railway staff, postal workers, G4S employees, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and National Highway Workers have all walked out in recent weeks as disputes between their employers and unions about pay and working conditions rumble on at a time when the UK remains mired in economic crisis.

Few of those conflicts have been resolved, leading many unions to take further industrial action in January.

What follows is a list of all the strikes scheduled for January 2023, with more likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Monday 16 January

EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February

London bus workers at Abellio will walk out

Teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.

Wednesday 18 January

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike

Thursday 19 January

RCN members strike for a second consecutive day

London bus workers go on strike

Monday 23 January

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout

Unite ambulance workers will also strike

Wednesday 25 January

London bus workers at Abellio take action

Thursday 26 January

London bus workers at Abellio continue their strike

Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing