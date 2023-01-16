Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023

More misery for commuters and businesses likely in new year as pay disputes go unresolved and strikes continue into 2023

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 16 January 2023 17:28
Comments
UK trains grind to a halt again as travel disrupted by fresh 48-hour walkout

Britain’s “winter of discontent” continues into the new year after a month of bitter strikes in December brought the country to a standstill and placed Christmas in jeopardy for many.

Nurses, railway staff, postal workers, G4S employees, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and National Highway Workers have all walked out in recent weeks as disputes between their employers and unions about pay and working conditions rumble on at a time when the UK remains mired in economic crisis.

Few of those conflicts have been resolved, leading many unions to take further industrial action in January.

What follows is a list of all the strikes scheduled for January 2023, with more likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Recommended

Monday 16 January

EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February

London bus workers at Abellio will walk out

Teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.

Wednesday 18 January

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike

Thursday 19 January

RCN members strike for a second consecutive day

London bus workers go on strike

Monday 23 January

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout

Unite ambulance workers will also strike

Wednesday 25 January

London bus workers at Abellio take action

Thursday 26 January

Recommended

London bus workers at Abellio continue their strike

Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in