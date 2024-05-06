Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding as the May bank holiday ends in a washout.

Forecasters have put two yellow alerts for thunder, covering the south east of England, the north west and parts of southern Scotland.

( Met Office )

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening.

Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country.

“Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that. For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun.”

( Met Office )

More follows on this breaking story....