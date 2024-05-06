UK weather: Met Office issues warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding on bank holiday Monday
The Met Office has issued warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding as the May bank holiday ends in a washout.
Forecasters have put two yellow alerts for thunder, covering the south east of England, the north west and parts of southern Scotland.
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening.
Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour.
Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country.
“Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that. For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun.”
