Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK weather: Met Office issues warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding on bank holiday Monday

Barney Davis
Monday 06 May 2024 11:42
Comments
Some areas may be having their wettest ever February although this month is unlikely to set a new rainfall record for the whole of the UK, the Met Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some areas may be having their wettest ever February although this month is unlikely to set a new rainfall record for the whole of the UK, the Met Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office has issued warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding as the May bank holiday ends in a washout.

Forecasters have put two yellow alerts for thunder, covering the south east of England, the north west and parts of southern Scotland.

(Met Office)

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening.

Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country.

“Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that. For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun.”

(Met Office)

More follows on this breaking story....

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in