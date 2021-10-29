Floods swamp bridges in Scotland as UK to be hit with five more days of rain

People were forced to flee their homes on Thursday after torrential rain caused a Scottish river to burst its banks.

Five more days of rain are expected across the UK, with around 65 flood warnings and alerts in England and a further 21 in Scotland.

An evacuation operation was launched in Hawick, a town in the Scottish Borders, after the River Teviot flooded.

Around 500 properties are thought to be affected by the downpours but the major incident has now been stood down. Authorities reported that the river had now reached its peak level and was beginning to recede.

Several flood warnings are in place across the region and one train operator issued a “do not travel” warning.

Chief inspector Vinnie Fisher, local area commander for the Scottish Borders, said that they were working with the fire service and council to “safely move all of those affected and ensure they are appropriately accommodated for the time being.”

Network Rail Scotland revealed two road bridges had flooded by water from the river Annan, which has closed the train line between Dumfries and Carlisle.

More bad weather is forecast and the Met Office have issued an amber warning for Cumbria until midnight. This means that flooding is expected which could be a “danger to life”.

The terrible weather has hit a number of rail services due to speed restrictions as the rain continues.

Trains between London and Glasgow have been cancelled just days before the Cop26 conference is due to begin.

Avanti West Coast advised customers not to travel on services north of Preston.

High water levels in Cumbria during the torrential rain (PA)

Operators are asking people to avoid travelling on the West Coast main line and Cumbria Coastal routes.

In Cockermouth, two holiday makers and their dog had to be rescued from their accommodation by the mountain rescue team.

Cockermouth and District Chamber of Trade chairman Andrew Marshall said huge insurance policy excesses introduced after the floods of 2009 and 2015 meant 90 per cent of businesses would have pay to repair any flood damage themselves.

He told The BBC: “Ever since then it’s been nigh on impossible to get insurance. If we get flooded this time we’ve got to pay for the rebuild and everything, which goes into hundreds of thousands.”