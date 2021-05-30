UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

UK weather forecast: Bank holiday to bring hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures could climb even higher over coming days

Andy Gregory
Sunday 30 May 2021 17:29
The bank holiday weekend is set to bring the hottest day of the year so far, as the UK waves goodbye to the fourth wettest May on record.

The Met Office forecasts that the long-awaited heat will be distributed across all four nations on Monday –the eve of meteorological summer.

Temperatures are set to sit in their low 20s across most parts of the UK, “even in northern Scotland”, according to Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell.

After weeks stuck indoors due to a combination of coronavirus restrictions and heavy downpours, Britons have flocked to parks, beaches and pub gardens this weekend in heat nearly unparalleled so far this year.

The warmest day of the year so far in 2021 was 30 March – when the mercury hit 24.3C at Kew Gardens in London.

This high could potentially be exceeded on Sunday and “definitely” by Monday, Ms Mitchell said.

On Sunday, highs of 24C were expected in Wales, the Midlands and northwest England – possibly pushing 24.5C.

Monday was forecast to see temperatures hit 25C, with balmy weather hitting most parts of the country.

“The only exception is along the east coast – there is quite a lot of low cloud, mist and fog in east coastal areas and that will stay for the next few days , so highs of between 12C and 16C there – quite a lot lower than elsewhere,” Ms Mitchell said.

Many places in the South East including London had dawned cloudy on Sunday morning, but that had mostly cleared away by mid-morning, the forecaster added.

Although a fine bank holiday is a rarity, the temperatures are not unusual for the time of year, with the mercury usually sitting in the high teens and low 20s by late May.

“That could go up to 27C in one or two spots by Wednesday, that is pretty warm for the time of year but not record breaking and not exceptional,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It is just because of the weather we have been having that it will feel pretty warm.”

May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.

Despite some bookies offering 2/1 odds on next month being the hottest June ever, Ms Mitchell said there is nothing in the long-range forecast at the moment that would indicate that will be the case.

“There are no strong signals for it to be the warmest June on record,” she said. “Temperatures will come down a little by the end of next week, and it won't be as warm from Thursday onwards, so there are no strong signals, although it is a bit early to tell.”

The Met Office is warning people to wear sun cream this weekend as UV light levels will be high or very high.

Additional reporting by PA

