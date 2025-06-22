Heatwave begins to lift across UK while thunderstorms and rain move in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are set to cool off across the UK as the country is braced for more rain and thunderstorms into next week, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said temperatures would be around the high teens and low 20s from Monday, with thundery downpours expected in the South East.

It comes after the country was hit by a heatwave over the weekend with a provisional high of 33.2C recorded, making it the warmest day of 2025 so far.

“There’s a fresher feel, quite breezy as well so most places, high teens, low 20s for temperatures, and it stays quite showery tonight,” Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said.

“It does become very warm again in the South East around the middle of the week, so we could see high 20s again around Tuesday, Wednesday in the South East.

open image in gallery Temperatures are set to cool slightly into next week ( Met Office )

“But at the same time as that heat builds again briefly in the south and South East, we could see further thundery downpours for a time as well.”

The cooler temperatures come after thunderstorms swept across parts of the country overnight, including north England and south-east Scotland.

Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland saw 31.1mm of rainfall overnight and was among the locations that saw the wettest weather.

On Monday, the South East will see the most sunshine and highs of up to 25C, Mr Petagna added.

For the other regions, temperatures will be around the high teens and low 20s which is “near-average” for the time of year, he said.

open image in gallery The UK was hit by a heatwave over the weekend with a provisional high of 33.2C recorded, making it the warmest day of 2025 so far ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Over the weekend, an amber heat-health warning from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was issued, covering all regions of England.

The mercury hit a record-high of 33.2C in Charlwood, Surrey. On Friday, a temperature of 30.8C was reached, triggering an official heatwave across England and Wales after three consecutive days of hot weather.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Five-day weather forecast

Sunday

Fresher for most, with breezy westerly winds bringing sunshine and scattered showers, with a few thunderstorms in the North West. Drier and brighter in the southeast but staying warm and humid here.

Heavy showers continuing through the night, with generally cloudier skies in the south. Cooler overnight in the North and West, but remaining mild in the far South East. Breezy for all.

Monday

Breezy westerly winds continue to bring a mix of sunshine and showers, most frequent in the North and West. Drier in the South East and feeling warm in the sunshine.

Tuesday to Thursday

Changeable through the rest of the week. Cloudier on Tuesday with patchy drizzle at times and a humid feel. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.