UK weather: Hottest day of year so far as Britons bask in 22C heat - and it’s going to get warmer
Met Office confirms highest temperature in 2022 - and there’s more warm weather on the way for the Easter break
It’s the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has confirmed - and it’s going to get warmer as the Easter weekend continues.
The forecaster said the mercury had hit 22C in St James’s Park in London today, adding that they expect the temperature to climb even further over the next few hours.
Previously the Met Office advised sun-seekers to “make the most of the weekend” for Easter activities as “Monday is looking at more average temperatures and wetter”.
More follows....
