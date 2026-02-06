UK weather map: Where could it snow this weekend?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It will likely be a long time before Britons can put our winter coats away, as mixed weather conditions are expected to hit the UK this weekend. Further showers are predicted for many and snow may even fall in some parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast some possible snowfall over the higher hills in east Scotland, as milder air filters in with a combination of rain and sleet.

“Eastern Scotland will continue to receive a feed of rain off the North Sea, with some snow possible over the higher hills. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant as milder air filters in, but the combination of rain, sleet and hill snow may still make conditions feel wintry”, the Met Office said.

Heavy showers are expected on Saturday in Wales and southwest England, which are likely to move into Northern Ireland later that day.

In contrast, eastern England is likely to be sheltered from the worst of the rainfall, with fewer showers and more dry intervals.

open image in gallery Heavy showers are expected on Saturday in Wales and southwest England which are likely to move into Northern Ireland later that day ( Met Office )

Western Scotland will enjoy the greatest likelihood of sunshine throughout Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will be average for the mid-February season across England and Wales, with highs of around 10C to 11C. The air in these areas will feel relatively mild compared to the colder weather earlier in the month.

However, conditions will be vastly different further north in parts of Scotland, particularly in the east and northeast, where the weather will remain more on the cold side.

The temperature is expected to only reach 5C to 7C on Saturday and the brisk wind will make it feel noticeably colder.

The combination of wind and moisture will create a distinctly chilly feel at times, despite the modest temperature rises compared to previous days.

open image in gallery On Sunday, the Met Office predicted slow-moving showers and continued unsettled conditions ( Met Office )

On Sunday, the Met Office predicted slow-moving showers and continued unsettled conditions.

“As the low-pressure system continues to weaken on Sunday, its slow movement means that rainfall patterns may be less well-defined. Bands of showers could linger across eastern Scotland, again raising concerns about the cumulative impact of wet weather in that region”, the Met Office stated.

Northeast England could see a wet start, although this depends on how the low-pressure evolves in the early hours of the day, the forecasters speculated.

Overall, England and Wales has a better chance of sunny spells developing during Sunday, as there will be more breaks in the cloud.

The Met Office said: “This will offer a welcome respite from the wetter conditions many have experienced recently. Once again, western Scotland looks favoured for dry and brighter weather thanks to shelter from the prevailing southeasterly flow.”

The national forecasting service said showers remain possible almost anywhere, but the best of the sunshine is likely across western Scotland and, at times, England and Wales.