UK weather: Torrential downpours as Met Office issues heavy rain and flooding warning for weekend
The forecaster has warned that homes and businesses could be impacted
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning this weekend as torrential rain is forecast to hit parts of the UK this weekend leading to flooding.
According to the forecaster heavy rain across Wales will see public transport disrupted with flooding on roads likely as well as flooding of homes and businesses.
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected across Wales on Sunday. This follows a wet Saturday for many with widely 40-60 mm of rain during the weekend and some spots perhaps seeing 100 mm or more.”
Heavy rain is expected in the region from midnight on Sunday, 13 February until 6pm.
Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “Into the weekend, things looked decidedly unsettled. Rain arrives from the west, the winds will pick up so expect gales across the north and the west, particularly through Saturday then some heavier bursts of rain will arrive across England and wales as we head into Sunday with showers across the far north as well as the west.”
The weather forecast for this weekend states:
Tonight
Southeastern areas mainly dry; a few clear spells, perhaps a touch of frost. Rain and gales in northwest UK giving way to showers, as the rain sinks into central areas.
Saturday
Rain turning heavier for a time across parts of southern Scotland, northwest England and Wales. Bright intervals and blustery showers further north. South and southeast England mainly dry until evening.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday
Unsettled; mild with wind and rain on Sunday, although probably more showery for northern Scotland. Colder with sunny spells and showers on Monday, further rain arriving Tuesday after a frost.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies