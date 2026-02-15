UK braces for snow and flooding with numerous warnings in place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Large swathes of Britain are bracing for continued disruption as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across much of Scotland and parts of England until Sunday morning. The Met Office has cautioned that heavy snowfall and icy conditions could lead to significant travel delays.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid widespread flood risks. As of Saturday night, 74 flood warnings and 163 flood alerts were active across England.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, confirmed that while more than 24,000 homes and businesses have been successfully protected, approximately 330 properties have unfortunately been inundated.

The yellow warning for snow and ice stretches from Derby northwards, covering the majority of Scotland. The Met Office predicts that snow could be "heavy at times," with accumulations of 1-3cm possible at lower elevations, rising to 3-7cm above 150m, and potentially 10-15cm on ground higher than 400m.

Forecasters also highlighted ice as an additional hazard, particularly across north-east England and parts of Scotland, where precipitation falling on frozen ground could create "very slippery conditions." The snow is expected to transition to rain into Sunday morning, with a brief spell of freezing rain possible in some locations, before clearing eastwards and a gradual thaw begins.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst indicated that Sunday will start blustery for many, with showery rain and some hill snow. Milder air will push into the south west, potentially bringing temperatures of 12C to parts of Cornwall and Devon, while eastern areas will remain cooler at around 4C or 5C.

The coming week is set to begin unsettled and blustery with further showers nationwide, easing by Tuesday. Another weather system is anticipated on Wednesday, bringing more unsettled conditions, before Thursday is expected to be drier.