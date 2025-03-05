Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sunny spells in the UK are set to continue with temperatures expected to exceed those in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Saturday.

The Met Office is predicting the mercury will reach 17C in Manchester and London, while Madrid is set to see showers and drizzle with highs of just 10C.

It’s also looking bleak for Malaga which is forecast to be hit by thunderstorms.

Although parts of the UK are anticipated to be hotter than Spain, both countries will see an average of 17C with some rainy showers, according to the Met Office.

But the showers in Spain will be “heavier”, Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told The Independent.

open image in gallery The weather forecast for the UK on Saturday at 3pm ( Met Office )

“We are going to see sunshine and showers with temperatures peaking at an average of 15 to 17 degrees, both locally in the UK and in Spain. The showers across Spain are going to be heavier and more thundery,” he said.

“There are weather warnings out for some of the showers in Spain and there could be flooding in places,” he added.

He explained that Madrid’s cooler temperatures could be attributed to it being 500 metres above sea-level with other coastal regions set to get to 15C.

It comes as heavy rainfall in the Canary Islands caused significant flooding, leading to street turning into rivers and damaging property this week.

Cars were swept away by flood waters and 80 people were trapped in a Tenerife supermarket due to rising flood waters.

The recent flooding follows a trend of increased incidents in Spain including, the flooding seen in Valencia in November.

However, it is not all sunshine in the UK as rain is forecast in parts of the south west England and Scotland.

The UK long-range weather forecast (Sunday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 18) from the Met Office predicts "longer spells of rain", "colder spells" and "wintery hazards" from next week.

Although the Met Office has predicted the middle of March to be unsettled, with spells of rain and strong winds across the UK, dry and bright conditions could develop again later in the month.