UK set to be hotter than Barcelona this weekend as warm weather returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is expected to enjoy hotter temperatures than Barcelona this weekend.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-twenties on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has predicted, as the UK’s sunny spell continues.

The mercury is set to peak at 24C in London and the south east of England on Sunday, with temperatures of 20C stretching into the north of England and south Scotland.

Coastal areas to the west of the country will experience cooler temperatures in the mid to late teens, with Plymouth experiencing temperatures of 17C. Skies will remain clear and bright across the UK for the most part, with some cloudy patches towards the west.

open image in gallery Temperatures will peak in the mid twenties around the south east of England ( Met Office )

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said “it’s going to be a dry and pleasant day ahead” on Saturday with “wall to wall sunshine in some spaces”.

Meanwhile, Spain’s top holiday destination will see temperatures peak at 18C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday. This comes as other regions of Spain and the Balearic Islands have been hit with a Status Orange storm warning, with thunderstorms predicted in the northern regions, including Barcelona and Madrid.

Popular hotspots across Catalonia, Andalusia, Castile and Valencia put storm alerts in place on Thursday afternoon, stretching into Friday, with forecasters warning of the possibility of snow in higher areas.

AEMET, the state weather agency, has warned that there is a possibility that the conditions will be “accompanied by hail”, with poor weather set to continue throughout the weekend.

open image in gallery Spain is a holiday destination favourite for Brits, known for its sunny warm weather ( EPA )

Spain’s poor weather is being caused by a low-pressure system moving in from the Atlantic, as well as a cold air mass that is making its way across the Iberian Peninsula.

This region of low pressure risks pushing into the south west of England on Sunday, with the Met Office warning of heavy showers towards Devon and Cornwall.

The Met Office forecaster added: “We need to keep an eye across the South as we head into Sunday. Just this area of low pressure could potentially push up something across the South West. Heavy showers, these possibly turning into some thundery downpours, so something we need to keep an eye on for Sunday.

“But for many of us, it should be a dry end otherwise the weekend.”

The UK has so far experienced record-breaking sunshine so far this year. The Met Office clocked an average of 228.9 hours of sunshine across last month, meaning the UK recorded its sunniest April since the series began in 1910. This follows the sunniest March since records began for England.

May started off with the hottest day of the year so far as the Met Office recorded 29.3C in London.

open image in gallery 1 May was the hottest day of the year so far ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Today

Early morning mist and low cloud soon clearing, otherwise a dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. Breezy in the North West and South East, but warmer for most compared to recent days. Dry with mainly clear skies allowing isolated mist and fog, and rural frost. Cloudier in the far North West with patchy light rain later. Breezy in the far North West and South East.

Saturday

Mist and fog soon clearing. Another fine, dry day with plenty of warm sunshine for most. Cloudier and breezy in the far northwest with patchy rain. Generally warmer than Friday.

Sunday to Tuesday

Turning warmer and cloudier on Sunday with showers arriving for some, mainly in the South West, these turning heavy and thundery by Monday. Showers easing and becoming cooler through Tuesday.