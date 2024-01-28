UK records warmest ever January temperature, Met Office reveals

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The record for the highest maximum temperature on a January day has just been broken after a provisional record was measured in northern Scotland.

The Met Office said they had recorded a 19.6C temperature on Sunday in Kinlochewe, a village in the northwest Highlands about an hour’s drive from Inverness.

In a post on X, the Met Office said: “There has provisionally been a new UK January daily max temperature record set today at Kinlochewe where the temperature reached 19.6C.

“This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003 and Aber in 1958 and 1971.”

If confirmed, it would be the hottest January temperature recorded since 2003, when a peak of 18.3C (65F) was recorded at Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, on 3 January.

The nearly 20C temperature means that it is hotter at the time of writing in northwest Scotland than in Rome, Italy, or the French Riviera in southeastern France.

Donald MacLennan, manager of the Kinlochewe Hotel, confirmed it was “really hot outside”.

“But I can't see anyone out enjoying it as it's blowing a hoolie,” he told the BBC. “We're surrounded by mountains so the place can be a bit of a heat trap and we've been in the news before for being the hottest place in the UK.”

