Public urged to take ‘extra care’ as heavy snow and ice sweeps UK

Yellow weather warnings for heavy snow and ice remain in effect across much of the UK, with forecasters urging the public to exercise "extra care" on roads. An ongoing flood risk also prompts continued vigilance from authorities.

Saturday is set to be a cold, sunny day for most, as Arctic maritime air sweeps across the nation, according to the Met Office. A yellow warning for ice covers Wales and central and southern England, active from Friday evening until Saturday morning. Icy surfaces could lead to difficult travel conditions and potential "some injuries" from slips and falls.

Further north, parts of northeast England and northern Scotland are under a snow and ice warning, which began Friday afternoon and lasts until Saturday morning. Another yellow warning for snow and ice, stretching from Derby to Scotland, will take effect on Saturday evening through to Sunday morning.

The Met Office anticipates snow in these areas could be "heavy at times," leading to "some disruption to travel." Accumulations of "1-3cm (of snow) will be possible at low levels, with 3-7cm possible above about 150m elevation, and perhaps 10-15cm above 400m." Northern Ireland also faces an ice warning until Saturday morning.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in force across parts of the UK ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Met Office chief forecaster Rebekah Hicks warned: "Snow is likely ahead of the rain across northern England and Scotland and could reach lower levels at times on Saturday night into Sunday. The snow will gradually turn to rain as the front moves east across the country on Sunday.

The rain may be heavy at times and it will be windy in coastal areas. Additional warnings may be required. We encourage the public to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and any warnings that may be issued."

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has called for continued "vigilance" due to persistent flood risks, with 75 flood warnings and 151 flood alerts currently active. Jonathan Day, flood duty manager, stated: "With another band of rain on its way, we need the public to remain vigilant to the risk of flooding.

So far, more than 24,000 homes and business have been protected but sadly around 330 have suffered flooding and our thoughts are with those communities affected. Our teams will continue to do all they can to support local people, with pumps, temporary barriers and by clearing waterways to ensure flood water can drain away."

Floods minister Emma Hardy added: "Flooding is devastating and my thoughts are with the people affected, and I urge residents to follow local advice over the next few days to ensure they stay safe."