Millions under flood warnings ahead of wet weekend

Flood warnings and alerts are in place for millions of people across England and Scotland this weekend, the Environment Agency has said.

Southern Scotland and large parts of southern and northern England could all be impacted by torrential downpours.

As of Friday evening, floods are expected in 7 areas of England and are likely in a further 47, according to the Environment Agency.

The Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for swathes of England, Wales and Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after localised flooding hit Cumbria and the Borders this week, with Glasgow, where the Cop26 climate summit will be held, among the places hampered by transport delays.

Clear-up efforts started on Friday, the day after two bridges were washed away and dozens of homes were flooded.

A further 1,450 homes were spared from damage due to flood defences like those in Cockermouth, Cumbria.

“Flooding is devastating so whilst we are pleased 1,450 properties have been protected, our thoughts are with the 40 households who have suffered,” Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said.

Mr Lukey urged residents and tourists in the Lake District and other areas to stay alert and check online for up-to-date government flood warnings over the weekend.

North of the border, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 11 flood warnings and 11 flood warnings, mostly for the Borders region.

The Met Office predicts that up to 40mm of rain could fall in parts of Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday morning, before bands of rain move eastwards.

