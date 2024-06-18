Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A short blast of summer heat is finally coming to the UK this week after a long wait, with balmy temperatures of up to 25C.

June got off to a colder-than-average start but high pressure moving in from North America should cause a “shift” in the weather mid-week.

However, forecasters warned the warmer spell is not expected to last “too long”.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Harris said: “We are expecting to see a steady uptick through the second half of this week, rising to around or above average, and it will likely feel very warm for those in the sunshine.

“This initial spell of warm conditions isn’t expected to last too long however, as it turns more changeable through Friday and into the weekend with areas of cloud and rain spilling east across the UK.”

Temperatures are likely to peak at 24C or 25C on Thursday or Friday ( PA )

Temperatures are likely to peak at around 24C or 25C on Thursday and Friday in the south, with slightly cooler conditions in the North West, where there is a risk of clouds and showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to be largely cloudy but possibly turning breezier.

Rain is again most likely in the North and North West, the Met Office said.

The first 10 days of June were cooler than expected, with the mercury down an average of two degrees compared with normal temperatures for the time of year.

Dr Robert Thompson, a meteorologist from the University of Reading, said the biggest factor for cooler temperatures in June was the Atlantic jet stream, which is bringing in cold air from Greenland and Iceland.

He told The Independent that the lower-than-expected temperatures for the start of June were not entirely unusual and likely to revert back to normal in the second half of the week.

Met Office outlook for the next five days:

Tuesday

Dry with sunny spells for many. Light showers across much of Scotland. Showers turning heavy and thundery across much of central and northern England. Winds light and feeling pleasant in the sunshine. A little rain is possible in the far southeast.

Wednesday

Cloudy to start the day in the east and south with the odd light showers. Breezy across northern Scotland but elsewhere dry with sunny spells where it will feel warm.

Thursday to Saturday

Largely dry with sunny spells for most, although a few showers are possible. Some rain in the north on Friday. Feeling warmer in the sunshine with light winds.