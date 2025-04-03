Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than the Algarve on Friday with temperatures expected to reach 22C.

The record-breaking sunny spells from March are set to continue into April, peaking ahead of the weekend across London and Cambridge.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate in the twenties across the south of England and remain balmy across the rest of the country, with even Kendal seeing 18C heat.

Friday could be the warmest day of the year so far in the UK, exceeding the 21.3C peak experienced earlier this year.

In Scotland, temperatures will peak at 18C in Stranraer and Cumnock, while other places may feel cooler further north. The south of Scotland will see temperatures on par with Portugal’s top holiday destination, the Algarve, which will see highs of 18C with some spells of drizzle in the region.

Skies are set to remain clear across the UK with mild cloud across the north of Wales. While the temperatures may dip into the high teens over the weekend, the sunshine is here to stay into next week.

open image in gallery The south of England will see the warmest temperatures on Friday ( Met Office )

These dry, breezy and bright conditions come as the Daily Hazard Assessment, used to brief first responders, rated conditions for wildfires as severe across the United Kingdom earlier this week.

Fire brigades across most of England, including London, were on alert, which was extended into Northern Ireland and southern Scotland on Wednesday.

Kathryn Chalk, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With strong winds and ongoing dry/warm weather, this brings a continued likelihood for wildfire conditions through the period.”

As well as an increased risk of wildfires, with some already occurring in Dorset and Glasgow, people across the country have been warned to protect themselves from UV rays while outside this week.

open image in gallery A wildfire at Upton Heath, Dorset, on Thursday morning ( PA Media )

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The UK will have a sunny start to April this week. Temperatures will slowly build, with highs of 21-22C possible by Thursday.

"Other than a small chance of some light rain grazing the far southwest of England, it will be a dry week too. At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin.”

The forecaster said that England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began in 1910, with many individual counties also topping sunshine duration records. It was also the UK’s third sunniest March on record and Wales’s second.

It was equally a very dry month as only Scotland recorded more than half of its meteorological average rainfall, while Shetland was the only county that saw above average with 129 per cent.

open image in gallery The Met Office warned people to take care of the UV rays during this week's sunny spell ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Tonight:

Cloudy, mild and breezy across the southwest with further rain, moving into parts of Northern Ireland during the early hours. Dry elsewhere with patchy low cloud in the northeast.

Friday:

Showers in the west gradually dying out on Friday, but dry elsewhere with warm sunshine. Breezy in the south and west, and feeling cooler along North Sea coasts.

Saturday to Monday:

Generally fine and settled over the weekend and into next week with warm sunshine. Some low cloud possible north and east at times. Still breezy south and west. Cooling down.