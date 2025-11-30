Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued across the UK as heavy rain batters parts of the country, with conditions set to get worse at the beginning of next week.

The Met Office has warned that a developing area of low pressure will move across southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday, bringing bands of heavy rain and gusty winds, particularly across Wales, the Midlands, and southern England.

The forecaster said people could see disruption and possible flooding from the early hours of Saturday morning, with as much as 80mm of rainfall expected in the southwest of England and Wales.

The North and South Downs in England can expect to see closer to 50-60mm of rainfall, along with strong winds that will be particularly gusty in coastal areas, forecasters said.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning is in place on Saturday ( Met Office )

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 6am on Saturday to midnight, spreading across the East Midlands, eastern England, London, southern England, southwest England, Yorkshire and Wales.

Between 60-80mm of rain could fall over high ground, with potential for 20-30 mm to fall fairly widely.

A yellow ice warning could cause some disruption on Saturday night into Sunday morning across the East Midlands and northern England, the forecaster said, as surface temperatures are expected to fall widely below freezing.

Three warnings will be in place on Monday, including an amber rain warning across the south of Wales. The warnings cover Wales and southwest England from midnight until 3pm on Monday, and London and South East England from 8am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

open image in gallery An ice warning will be in place on Sunday morning ( Met Office )

Whilst rainfall amounts will vary, 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall widely across the wider region, with 60-80 mm likely to accumulate over some windward-facing high ground in south Wales and perhaps nearer 100-120 mm in a few places. Strong south to southwesterly winds will accompany the heavy rain, particularly in coastal areas.

The heaviest rainfall is likely over parts of the south and southwest England and south Wales, according to the Met Office. It said 20-30 mm of rain could fall quite widely across the wider region, but 60-80 mm is likely to accumulate over some windward-facing high ground in south Wales and the high ground of Dartmoor.

Forecasters are predicting around 40-50 mm of rain to accumulate across the higher parts of Exmoor, Dorset, the Mendips and Cotswolds, and as much as 50-60 mm over the North and South Downs.

They warned there is some chance of flooding in the affected areas, which they said could cause disruption to travel networks and infrastructure.

open image in gallery An amber warning is in place for Monday ( Met Office )

The Met Office added that strong southwesterly winds will accompany the rainfall, particularly near English Channel coasts.

Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “While the exact track of the low remains uncertain at this time, there is a clear signal for strong winds and periods of heavy rain, which could lead to surface water flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“Rain will also push into northeast England during Saturday, some of which could fall as snow over higher ground when the system meets colder air coming down from the North.

“Sunday will be drier and brighter, albeit colder, for many areas with blustery winds lingering near some North Sea coasts. Expect widespread frost overnight into Monday before the next weather system approaches.”

The weather is predicted to remain unsettled with wet and windy conditions set to continue for the week ahead, with the occasional drier and milder spell.