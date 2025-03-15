Weather: UK set to be hotter than Istanbul as temperatures soar next week
Temperatures will soar to 18C in the UK, as warm air from the continent comes in
Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Istanbul next week, with highs of 18C forecast after a mild start to the week.
The Met Office predicts temperatures will peak on Wednesday and will be far above the average temperature for March which averages around 9.2C, according to the forecaster’s data.
Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said: “Over the coming days, high pressure is going to remain fairly in charge over the UK, keeping things fairly settled.
“As we go into next week, that high pressure begins to move towards the continent and that allows us to start to drag in some warmer air from the near continent, especially as we move into Wednesday and Thursday.”
Temperatures are set to rise consistently over the week, peaking on Wednesday, when London and the southeast can expect highs of 17 to 18C, while further north into Scotland it will feel warmer than usual, with the temperature set to stay above 10.
The cities of Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool will all experience warm temperatures of between 13 and 15C.
Skies are predicted to remain clear with only a hint of cloud in the west of the country on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Istanbul will see a major change in temperature following scorching 25C heat this weekend, as Tuesday onwards the city will drop into single digits with cloudy weather.
While the UK will enjoy warm weather on Wednesday, Istanbul will experience a chillier 6C climate and grey clouds.
This Evening and Tonight:
Many places dry, with clear spells and light winds. Clearest skies towards southern parts of the UK where frost is likely to develop. Mist and fog patches are also possible under prolonged clear spells.
Sunday:
A bright start, with some cloud developing through the day. A few light showers are possible, mainly in the northeast. Feeling pleasant in the sunny spells.
Monday to Wednesday:
Cloudy for many on Monday, with showers focused towards the south and west. Dry and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight frost and fog continuing. Turning warmer by Wednesday.
