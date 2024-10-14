UK set for Autumn heat as temperatures could hit 22C this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Parts of the UK is set to see a late-in-the-year burst of warm weather this week as Britons look forward to some unseasonably high Autumn temperatures.

The country is set to become milder but also wetter in the coming days, according to the Met Office. Temperatures might top 20C, with some places set to feel a sudden 10C increase.

Forecasts show that this warmth should come around midweek. It follows the spell of wet, cold and blustery weather since the beginning of October.

It’s not thought the warmer weather will last, with wet and windy conditions predicted to take its place the following week.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “Temperatures are going to rise gradually, peaking probably on Wednesday in eastern areas, and we might well see in some spots 20C, and 22C is not out of question, probably in eastern England - so East Anglia down towards the South East.

“It’s possible we could exceed 20C in London but the peak temperatures might well be up towards the home counties and up to Cambridgeshire.

“Some places will be 10C warmer because (Sunday) is a very chilly day for early October, so the main theme for this week that it’s turning much milder for all,” he added.

Rainfall forecast, 16 October, 08:15 ( Met Office )

But it’s not good news for every part of the UK, with some set to see heavy rain alongside the warmer conditions. Those in Wales and the west are set to receive the worst of this, as rainfall of up to 16mm descends on Wednesday.

This should fall away by Thursday, with most of the country able to enjoy the weather in dry conditions by Friday.

The mild, wet spell comes after fears that hurricanes in the Atlantic and near the US could have an adverse effect on weather conditions in the UK. Brits were most recently warned about the dangers of Hurrican Kirk, which may have held some responsibility for the sudden rainy spell.