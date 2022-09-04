New thunderstorm alert issued as Met Office warns of lightning strikes and floods

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the UK.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place from 8pm on Sunday until 4am on Monday, with the weather potentially causing some localised disruption.

The warning covers London and south-east England, south-west England, most of Northern Ireland, large parts of Wales, east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray or hail, and there will probably be some damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes and gusty winds.

Flooding of homes and businesses is possible, and there could be delays to train services.

Forecasters say that some short-term loss of power and other services is also possible.

The Met Office said the heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across south-west England on Sunday and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are expected to clear during the early hours of Monday.

A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England in the late evening, moving north into the midlands overnight.

A few places may see 20mm to 30mm fall in less than an hour, while other places may not see much rainfall at all.

Forecasters said frequent lightning, hail and local gusty winds may accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across south-western parts of England and Wales.