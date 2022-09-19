Jump to content

UK weather: ‘Chilly but dry’ conditions as thousands gather for Queen’s final farewell

Temperatures will warm as the late monarch is taken to Windsor in the afternoon

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 19 September 2022 10:05
Comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Thousands of mourners who are gathering in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II can expect dry weather as they pay their final respects.

According to forecasters, conditions in London are expected to be cloudy but dry this morning when the King and senior royals march behind the late monarch’s coffin from 10.35am in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

However, the Met Office has said conditions will get warmer throughout the day, particularly when the Queen’s coffin is taken from Wellington Arch to a private service at Windsor Castle in the afternoon with a high of 18C predicted.

Rachel Ayers from the Met Office said: “There may be some isolated mist and fog patches at first, most likely in the west.

“It will be cloudy in the far northwest with patchy rain at times, otherwise it will be another mainly dry day with sunny spells; though some cloud will bubble up later with a few isolated light showers in places.

“Light winds in general though it will be a breezy day in the far northwest. Chilly start, though by day temperatures will be near normal.”

Temperatures have been noticeably cooler in the past few days, with the first snow of the autumn landing in the High Cairngorms mountain range on Friday morning and a -1.7C low recorded at the village of Shap in Cumbria.

Mourners braved the cold at the weekend as thousands queued to view the Queen lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

Mourners can expect dry weather this morning ahead of the Queen’s funeral

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan added that high pressure dominating much of the UK is behind the drier weather to start the week.

UK weather forecast:

Mostly cloudy with sunny spells. Chance of isolated showers.

Today:

Largely cloudy with some bright or sunny spells, brightest towards the south coast. Chance of isolated light showers developing in the afternoon. Cloud thickening in the northwest later brings a risk of patchy light rain and drizzle. Maximum temperature 18C.

Tonight:

Any patchy rain or drizzle gradually fades. Remaining fairly cloudy overnight with some clear slots developing towards dawn. Isolated rural mist patches form in the early hours under clearing skies. Minimum temperature 11C.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start, especially further east where a chance of residual rain and drizzle. Elsewhere, the early mist will soon clear. Brighter by the afternoon, but also the odd light shower developing. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Variable cloud with long sunny spells and early rural mist Wednesday and Thursday. Clouding over Thursday night with a band of rain arriving, turning increasingly showery Friday, with heavier downpours.

