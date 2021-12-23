UK weather: Snow to hit country ahead of Christmas Day as weather warnings issued

As much as 10cm of snow could fall overnight in Scotland

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 23 December 2021 15:46
<p>Members of the public make their way through the snow in the village of Leadhills on December 07, 2021 in Leadhills, Scotland</p>

(Getty Images)

Snow warnings are in place across Scotland ahead of Christmas day as Brits brace for more rain and frosty conditions.

The Met Office has said that “most will experience an unsettled Christmas” and those in northern England and Scotland could expect some snow on high ground.

Rain is expected through Thursday and Friday and Christmas Day will see continued showers across much of Wales and central and southern England.

There could be as much as 10cm of snow on higher ground in Scotland on Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

There is also a chance of some snow in England but meteorologists said “this exact location is still uncertain”.

However experts said the Peak District, Pennine areas and the Southern Uplands would be the most likely areas.

Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “The Christmas period will be a fairly unsettled spell across the UK this year. Many will see wet and cloudy conditions as mild air dominates over the south and west of the UK.

“Where this mild air meets colder air trying to sink south there is a chance of some Christmas snow, this is looking most likely over the Pennines, however exactly where this boundary will be is still uncertain. In the far north cold conditions and clearer skies will bring a more wintry feel.

“For many areas a brisk easterly wind will bring a notable wind chill.”

Temperatures remained mild on Thursday but will dip by Christmas Day. Central and Northern England will see temperatures around 5 or 6 degrees for the festive holiday.

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood said that as rain moved “steadily Northwards and Eastwards as it bumps into the cold air in Scotland, we’ll see some snow in the hills.”

Talking about weather conditions on Friday, she added: “But later on in the day, behind it, you can see how it brightens up in South-West England, Wales and also Northern Ireland.

“Whereas the South-East, having light rain, will be left with a legacy of cloud.”

