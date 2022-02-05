Days of heavy snow are set to blanket parts of the UK as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the country.

The forecaster predicted extreme blizzard conditions affecting swathes of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday with possibilities of up to six inches of snow in the hardest hit north-western regions. Other parts of Scotlands can expect up to two inches of snow and ice patches through the weekend, the Met Office warned.

A snow weather alert will be in force from 5pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has even predicted temperatures could plunge to as low as -3C in Dalwhinnie, Scotland, on Monday morning.

The forecaster has predicted severe impact to road and railway travel disrupting public transport timings.

The Met Office weather alert outlined the snow warning stating: “Frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday, and combined with strong westerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow on higher routes across Highland.

“Accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible in places, with 10 to 15 cm accumulating on routes above 300 metres. Icy patches will be an additional hazard, more especially across western coastal areas.”

The alert added: “Some roads and railways (will likely be) affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The cold interlude has been brought in by an active cold front, the Met Office said which has now cleared south-east England. Behind this front, colder air is spreading across the UK bringing a sharp fall in temperatures.

Met Office meteorologist, Alex Deakin said: “Snow and ice and potential hazards, particularly, are expected across western Scotland this weekend.

"With that cold air and the snow showers packing in we have a Met Office weather warning lasting through Saturday night and most of Sunday. The snow is down to low levels - a couple of centimetres to build up in a few places and more than that in the hills.”

Amid speculation of incoming wintry weather, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page said: “We have some fairly typical winter weather in store. It will often be windy, with bands of rain moving south-east followed by colder weather with wintry showers, these particularly affecting Scotland. It is not unusual for us to see snow in February, and there are no signals currently for anything out of the ordinary.”