Snow is forecast across parts of England and Scotland over the next four days as temperatures dip below freezing.

Snowfall and ice is expected in the north of Scotland on Wednesday evening and the Northwest will see snow showers later on Thursday. But the snow flurries are not expected to last and milder air will bring slightly warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Weather forecasters at WXCharts are predicting fresh snowfall to hit the Highlands on Wednesday and the north east of Scotland to be affected on Friday. A light covering of new snow will fall on Glencoe mountain resort and Ben Nevis ahead of the weekend. Temperatures will also dip below freezing on Thursday morning near Perth in Scotland.

It comes just days after Storm Arwen lashed parts of the UK with rain, wind and snow. Three people died in the storm and, in Scotland, more than 100,000 people were left without power.

The Met Office are predicting unsettled weather across the weekend with “showers or longer spells of rain”, as well as hill snow falling in the North of England.

A Met Office spokesperson, Grahame Madge, told The Independent that people should not expect deep snow. He said: “We have got snow showers feeding in overnight tonight onto the North Sea coasts, that may well result in transient snow fall along places like the Lincolnshire coast and the North York moors.”

More sustained snow fall is predicted across the Welsh mountains and flurries - lasting around twenty minutes - could be expected in the Brecon Beacons, the peak district and the Cotswolds.

Mr Madge added: “We’ve got quite cold air across the UK up to tomorrow (Thursday) evening, but then there will be some milder air coming in across England. When we get that milder and wetter air bumping into the colder air, that always creates the potential for snow fall.”

Temperatures on Wednesday evening are expected to get down to single figures or below freezing in Southern England, with East Anglia, Cambridge and Kew all facing freezing conditions.

By Friday temperatures across the UK are predicted to rise, with figures around eight to eleven degrees.

Thousands of homes are still without power following last week’s Storm Arwen. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reconnected more than 120,000 customers since Friday’s storm, but 6,500 people still don’t have any power.

Graeme Keddie, of SSEN, said that they were working to restore power “as quickly as possible” and told BBC Scotland that “we’ve got a better picture than we had yesterday and the day before.”

He added: “We’ve got all of the main villages connected; it’s now looking at the rural areas. We’re confident that we have a handle on the situation in terms of what we can restore in the next couple of days.”

Forestry England urged people to stay away from woods in much of northern England after Storm Arwen.