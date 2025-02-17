Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is finally set to experience some milder weather after two weeks of a cold snap gripping the country, which saw temperatures plummet to -7C.

The week will start off feeling chilly with to a brisk southeasterly breeze seeing freezing temperatures of 1C across the country.

Most of England and Wales can mostly expect dry spells during this cold weather, putting an end to the “anticyclonic gloom” which brought dull skies and bitter weather over the last fortnight.

Some parts of the UK experienced a distinct lack of sunshine over the last few weeks, and parts of East Anglia were hit with snow, with with 2cm in Norfolk and 1cm in Suffolk, over the weekend.

Snow is predicted to hit parts of Scotland and the north of England for Monday and Tuesday. The Met Office issued a number of yellow weather warnings across central Scotland for snow and ice, as they warned: “snow and freezing rain may make for difficult driving conditions, especially over higher routes.”

By Thursday, temperatures are set to shoot up to double figures with highs of 14C in some parts of the country. Across the UK, temperatures will average between 11C and 13C, seeing a distinct change from the last few week’s freezing temperatures and snowy climates.

open image in gallery The UK will experience a "noticeable shift" in temperature mid-week ( Met Office )

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Over the weekend so far we’ve seen a couple of centimetres in the east.

“Going forward, we could see between 1cm and 3cm in parts of Scotland above 100m and the same in the north of the UK Monday into Tuesday.

“In the highest areas, above 300m, Scotland could see up to 20cm.”

While temperatures are set to rise mid-week, it’s also set to be wetter than the start of the week as weather grows “unsettled”, according to the forecaster.

The forecaster predicted “bands of rain” most days, especially across the north and west, with windy weather and risk of gales.

open image in gallery "Anticyclonic gloom" hit the UK with dull and bitter weather ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

The Met Office said that these mild temperatures will go into next week, as they stay well above February’s average, which typically sees 6C as the usual monthly average in Scotland and 9C in southern England.

The forecaster’s meteorologist described this as a “noticeable shift” from the last fortnight, which was below average, but he said it was unlikely to match the record-breaking February temperatures recorded in 2019, where a staggering 21.2C was recorded in Kew Gardens.

These above average temperatures for February come after the warmest January ever was recorded globally, defying expectations that 2025 might be cooler than previous years.

The Met Office said that the UK was cooler than average in January, but there was also some volatile weather as parts of the country were hit by “once in a generation” Storm Eowyn, which left 600,000 homes and businesses without power.

Today:

England and Wales will tend to stay dry, with some bright or sunny spells. Northern Ireland will remain cloudy. Scotland will see some bright spells, but also the risk of some wintry showers. Feeling chilly, with a brisk southeasterly breeze.

Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain moving across northwestern parts of the UK through this evening and overnight, falling as snow for parts of Scotland. Dry elsewhere with a patchy frost forming.

Tuesday:

Rain and hill snow will clear from the north tomorrow. A breezy day for many, with some sunny spells. Still feeling cold, with a brisk southeasterly breeze.

Wednesday to Friday:

Turning much milder through this period, but also more unsettled. Bands of rain are likely most days, especially across the north and west. Often windy, with the risk of gales.