UK snow forecast in your area and when Met Office expects wintry conditions to return

The UK might officially have said goodbye to the meteorological winter but parts of the country could see snow from the middle of next week, the Met Office has said.

From Wednesday onwards, an area of low pressure will blow in off the Atlantic bringing unsettled conditions and a chance of wintry showers.

Areas of higher ground in the north of England and Scotland are most likely to see snow, forecasters warned.

The change in weather comes as an area of high pressure that has lingered over the UK in recent days, bringing a period of dry weather, moves northeastwards.

In its place, low pressure will bring spells of wet and windy weather, with brief drier and brighter interludes, and it will turn cool or even cold.

Nicola Maxey, a spokesperson for the Met Office, told The Independent that while it was difficult to forecast an exact picture for the next fortnight, much of the UK should expect a return to wet and blustery conditions from 9 or 10 March onwards.

“From the middle of next week that high pressure system will move out, and it looks like a low pressure system will come in from the Atlantic,” she said.

“The timing of when that happens and how it will happen are still quite uncertain, but we can see a transition which will include heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for snow as the system from the west hits the cold air in the east.”

Meteorological spring started on 1 March, but snow showers and frost may return to parts of northern and northeastern England and Scotland, she said.

“There is a likelihood of snow over higher ground in northern England and Scotland, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty because it depends what direction that high pressure moves in,” Ms Maxey said.

“We would be looking at snow in the northeast, heading up into Scotland, as the colder air is pushed northeastwards away from the UK with the arrival of systems from the west.”

Heavy snow in York in February, after Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland (PA)

The Met Office forecast said bands of rain with “short lived snow” may stall across central areas at times, with the potential to bring more disruption, while some eastern areas will stay dry.

“Towards the end of the month, a north-south split may develop with high pressure across the south and more changeable conditions likely in the north,” the long-term forecast said.

However, there is more certainty for the next few days.

In London, the southeast and eastern England, persistent and occasionally heavy rain will become a feature over the weekend, with the rain easing on Sunday morning as it turns cloudy and colder.

There will be more scattered showers on Monday and it will be dry, bright and chilly on Tuesday.

In the southwest, sunshine will be interspersed with showers in the west before colder and windier weather arrives early next week.

The forecast for Saturday morning at 9am, provided by the Met Office (Met Office)

The Midlands will be grey and cloudy with a few pockets of rain or drizzle on Saturday, becoming brighter with sunny spells.

The northwest will be dry but cloudy over the weekend, transitioning to sunny spells and cold days and nights from Tuesday.

On the other side of the Pennines, the northeast will be colder and wetter, with highs of just 6C or 7C and overnight frost.

In Scotland, it will be cloudy with the odd shower, and temperatures will fall below freezing overnight. There will be plenty of sunshine from Saturday onwards.

For Wales, there will be a mixture of sunny intervals and showers. Next week it will turn “considerably colder” with frosts possible and strengthening winds.

Northern Ireland will enjoy a dry, bright and settled few days.