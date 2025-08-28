Met Office issues weather warning as Hurricane Erin rain reaches UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Wales amid reports of bad weather in the aftermath of Hurricane Erin moving across the Atlantic.

It said people should expect some flooding in households, businesses, and on the roads as well as interruption to power supplies and other services.

The heavy showers are expected to continue through Thursday morning and early afternoon, feeding in from the Bristol Channel. Met Office has said the conditions will ease up late in the day as the wind direction changes from southwesterly to westerly.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning has been issued in Wales as heavy showers are expected until mid-to-late afternoon ( (Met Office) )

The regions affected are Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Swansea.

The national meteorological service has reminded people to check if their homes are at risk of flooding, and prepare a food plan and an emergency kit if so.

It said: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

It also remind people to check driving conditions to avoid potential road and traffic delays.

open image in gallery Peak temperatures over the Bank Holiday Monday ( Met Office )

On August 16, Hurricane Erin strengthened into a category 5 storm, the most major and catastrophic category, with sustained winds of 160 miles per hour.

Its intensification was one of the fastest record.

As the UK now faces its aftermath, the Met Office has warned that up to 10-20mm of heavy rain and gusts in excess of 50mph are expected in some areas this weekend, particularly along the coasts, and high ground.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “A westerly regime is now in charge of the UK’s weather and will help fuel periods of wet and windy weather over the next few days, with showers and some longer spells of rain likely for much of the UK on Thursday and Friday.

“While many areas may welcome some rain after fairly prolonged dry weather, there’s a potential that over the next few days some parts of Wales, northwest England and western Scotland could see some impacts at times, which we’ll be keeping an eye on.”

open image in gallery Hurricane Erin on Wednesday 20 Aug ( NOAA )

The hurricane marks the end of a dry spell for much of the UK after record-breaking temperatures have put the nation on track for the hottest summer on record.

Monday’s Bank Holiday saw temperatures reach 29.1C in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire and 24.5C in Magilligan, Londonderry, the Met Office said.

The previous record for Wales was 26.5C dating back to 1991, and 23.8C for Northern Ireland.

open image in gallery The Met Office has warned that up to 10-20mm of heavy rain is expected across some parts of the UK this weekend ( PA Archive )

Today:

Sunshine and scattered showers for many, these heavy and thundery at times with the possibility of hail. Breezy, especially in the west, and feeling cooler here, but warmer in sunny spells in the east.

Tonight:

Becoming largely dry with clear spells across the east and southeast. Elsewhere, showers likely to become more organised in the southwest and northwest. Breezy for most.

Friday:

More rain across the southwest with heavy and thundery showers. These moving eastwards across southern counties. Elsewhere any showers easing in the afternoon with temperatures around average.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Staying unsettled this weekend with further spells of rain and showers. Widely wet and windy on Saturday, but with some brightness returning on Sunday. Temperatures remaining around average.