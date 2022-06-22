The Met Office issued a warning for thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

The forecaster announced the yellow weather warning for Wales, east and west Midlands and south England threatening torrential downpour, flooding and disruption to transport.

The disruption comes as rail strikes are set to resume on Thursday across swathes of the UK and the start of Glastonbury which is held in south west England.

“Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours,” the Met Office said.

Large parts of England will be impacted by the storm (Met Office)

“These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places. The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”

The forecaster issued the warning from 10am on Thursday, 23 June to 11.59pm that day, adding that some homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The storm comes as the UK has seen spates of warm weather over 32C last week and 25C this week in parts of England.

More follows...