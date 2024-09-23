Heavy rain met Labour members at the party’s conference in Liverpool ( Getty Images )

Parts of England could be battered by more than a month’s worth of rain on Monday, the Met Office has warned.

The autumn equinox on Sunday coincided with weather warnings for heavy downpours.

A yellow alert is in place throughout Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into northwest England and Yorkshire.

An amber warning is in place from 5am to 9pm, moving over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and more warning could follow this week.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

“It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

“This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month’s worth of rain falling, and with the rain we’ve already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.”