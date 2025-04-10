Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfire warnings have been issued ahead of sweltering heat on Friday, as the UK is expected to experience the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said temperatures would peak at 24C in London and southeast England, which would be hotter than the previous record of 2025 after temperatures soared to 23.6C last Friday.

But fire brigades have warned people to remain cautious as the wildfire risk remains “heightened” due to low rainfall over the last few weeks. London Fire Brigade (LFB) urged Londoners to avoid using barbecues as the alert is extended.

LFB assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said: “The risk of wildfires in London currently is heightened and this risk increases with every day that passes without rainfall.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Fire and Rescue issued “extreme” wildfire warnings for Thursday in southwest, eastern, central and northern Scotland, and firefighters are continuing to battle blazes in Northern Ireland.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said fire crews mobilised to 41 wildfire calls and “firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight”.

open image in gallery Temperatures will rise into the mid-twenties on Friday and could reach 24C at the highest ( Met Office )

At least 286 wildfires have hit the UK so far this year, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022 - a year which saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.

LFB said it had seen a 48 per cent increase in calls last weekend when compared with the same weekend in 2024.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The average for this time of year is around 13C, so it’s going to be about 10C above average on Friday.

“We’ve got high pressure at the moment which effectively acts like a force field.

“It actually keeps fronts and clouds largely at bay and keeps conditions settled and dry underneath the area of high pressure.”

The National Fire Chiefs Council warned over the weekend that it needs “long-term and sustained investment” to cope with climate change and “increased demand” on its services.

Mr Goodall said: “A minority of the fires we’ve attended recently are believed to have been started deliberately.

open image in gallery Londoners were warned against barbecues as the wildfire warnings continue ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

“What might seem like harmless fun has the ability to turn into something much more serious, particularly given current weather conditions.

“We know that people will undoubtedly want to be out enjoying the warm sunshine, particularly as we head into the weekend.

“But we’re asking Londoners to behave responsibly to help reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place.”

He continued: “Over the Easter holidays, parents should ensure that their children understand the fire risks to help protect our open spaces.

“We also urge Londoners to take steps to ensure they are not inadvertently starting a fire.

“They can do this by not using barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable ones, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully.”

The UK saw a record-breaking March in terms of sunshine and dry spells. England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began in 1910, with many individual counties topping their sunshine duration records. It was the UK’s third sunniest March on record and Wales’ second.

Rainfall fell below average as the UK recorded just 43 per cent of its average rainfall for the month.