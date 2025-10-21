Ukip protest banned from London borough with large Muslim population

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukip demonstration has been banned from an area with a large Muslim population because of a “realistic prospect of serious disorder”, police say.

The event was initially advertised as a march from Whitechapel station in east London, but later revised to be an assembly in the same area.

It was originally due to take place on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police.

It was part of a series of events across the UK promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, the force said.

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and a number of local groups, was also expected, police added.

On Tuesday, police said they had imposed Public Order Act conditions meaning Ukip cannot hold its protest in Whitechapel or anywhere else in the borough of Tower Hamlets.

Commander Nick John, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “Tower Hamlets has the largest percentage of Muslim residents anywhere in the UK and the prospect of this protest taking place in the heart of the borough has been the cause of significant concern locally.

“It is our assessment that there is a realistic prospect of serious disorder if it was to go ahead in the proposed location.

“This is in addition to the disruption that two large protests taking place on a key arterial route through east London would cause.”

He added: “Ukip are free to organise their protest in an alternative location but they will not be holding it in Tower Hamlets.

“Anyone who tries to assemble, in breach of the conditions, or who encourages others to do so, will face arrest.”

In a post on X from the party’s main account, Ukip said police had “caved into the Islamists and violated our democratic right to peaceful assembly in Whitechapel this Saturday” and that it was in the process of re-organising the march for another location in London.