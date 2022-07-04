Police are searching for the parents of a “distressed” Ukrainian boy spotted alone on the streets of North Yorkshire.

The boy, thought to be about eight years old, was seen riding a scooter on his own near Nursery Gardens in Yarm at 6.40pm on Sunday.

The boy had very limited English but appeared to indicate he was Ukrainian, police said.

A member of the public contacted police to report the child appeared “lost and distressed” but he bolted into a nearby estate and disappeared from sight.

Cleveland Police are now trying to establish whether the young boy is safe and well.

The youngster is described as about 4ft tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and wearing light-coloured joggers and a pale blue sweatshirt with orange writing on it.

Police said in a statement: “Just before 6.40pm on Sunday a member of the public contacted police with concerns for a young child she’d seen out alone on his scooter near Nursery Gardens in Yarm.

“The boy had very limited English but appeared to indicate he was Ukrainian.

“As the caller was relaying to police she believed the child was lost and distressed, he bolted into the nearby estate and disappeared from sight.

“Officers immediately began enquiries to identify and locate the child and to check his welfare and wellbeing.

“Police have still not received any report of a missing child matching the boy’s description, however enquiries have continued overnight, and we need to confirm he is safe and well and back with his family.

“The original call was made in good faith and we’d like to thank other callers who rang in with information.

“We would ask anyone else who may have information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 115208.”