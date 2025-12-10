Starmer and European allies discuss Ukraine peace plan with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and European allies have spoken to Donald Trump about Ukraine as “intensive work” continued on a peace plan.

The Prime Minister, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke to Mr Trump, as the US relationship with Europe faces severe strain.

Downing Street said all the leaders agreed it was a “critical moment” for the future of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The leaders discussed the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks, welcoming their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and to see an end to the killing.

“Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days.

“They agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people, and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region.”

The three European leaders met Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday in Downing Street for talks on proposals to end the war amid concerns Washington’s initial plan drew heavily on Russian war aims.

Mr Zelensky’s team is due to hand its latest peace proposals to United States negotiators, while a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” – the countries led by the UK and France prepared to support Ukraine and deter Russia if there is a ceasefire – will take place on Thursday.

Mr Trump has been critical of Ukraine’s European allies, denigrating them as “weak” leaders of “decaying” nations failing to “produce” anything as “the war just keeps going on and on”.

The US national security strategy, published earlier this month, said “the Trump Administration finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition”.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine would hold talks with the US on plans for post-war reconstruction and economic development.

Ukraine is also working on a 20-point document “that could define the parameters for ending the war”.

Along with Thursday’s coalition of the willing talks, Mr Zelensky said: “This week may bring news for all of us – and for bringing the bloodshed to an end.”