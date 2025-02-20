Briton running Ukraine drone factory says fight continues regardless of talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British volunteer who runs a drone factory in Ukraine responsible for millions of pounds worth of damage to Russia’s military has said the country must keep fighting despite international peace talks.

Richard Woodruff, from East Sussex, travelled to Lviv in western Ukraine in June 2022, just months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The 31-year-old said he was moved by the atrocities in Bucha – where war crimes were allegedly carried out by the Kremlin’s occupying forces – and decided to volunteer.

The former publisher spent his first year in Ukraine delivering humanitarian aid to the front line and to people cut off from society due to the Russian invasion.

He has since established the country’s largest volunteer-run drone factory, which he said has destroyed more than 100 million dollars (£79 million) worth of Russian equipment in the last year.

Russia and the US have held talks this week about bringing the invasion of Ukraine to an end, but tensions have flared as President Donald Trump described Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” on Wednesday.

The US president lashed out after the Ukrainian president said Mr Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation.

Speaking to the PA news agency from Lviv, Mr Woodruff said: “Regardless of what the politicians decide, we have to keep fighting.”

He said the Ukrainians he works with have been unaffected by the current negotiations as they have “more important things to worry about than what Trump is doing”.

Earlier this week Sir Keir Starmer urged the US to provide a “backstop” to any settlement between Kyiv and Moscow and promised to deploy peacekeeping troops if needed.

Mr Woodruff said he welcomes the Prime Minister’s proposal but feels the UK Government needs to do more to help Ukrainians.

“We’re slowly being bled out, rather than actually being given anything that could contribute to us winning the war,” he said.

“The war is going to spread throughout Europe unless something is actually done.”

Mr Woodruff has spent the last year alongside a team of 25 volunteers producing Kamikaze first person view (FPV) drones.

Crowdfunded by private donations from across the world, the drones are armed with explosives and are used to carry out targeted attacks on Russian military equipment and supplies.

“We’ve produced thousands of crowdfunded drones for the military… (but) we would like government funding to support our work,” said Mr Woodruff.

“We’re currently trying to speak to different NGOs, different military brigades, to get direct orders from units rather than relying on donations from people around the world.

“The government should really be paying for it.”

Mr Woodruff’s organisation – called Angel of Life – also delivers humanitarian aid and procures vehicles, medical supplies and military equipment for the front line.

Mr Woodruff, who has no plans to leave Ukraine after the war, said he has become used to the air raids and missiles from almost three years in a warzone.

“The volunteer network out here is incredible, and the support from people on the ground has been fantastic,” he said.

“I think just people out there need to understand that there are foreigners, there are Brits fighting on the ground every day to make sure that we win this war.”

The UK will spend £4.5 billion on military aid for Ukraine this year, more than ever before Defence Secretary John Healey

Defence Secretary John Healey said talks between the US and Russia must not distract from the war in Ukraine, during a visit to “Nato’s front line” in the Finnmark region of Norway on Wednesday.

“The UK will spend £4.5 billion on military aid for Ukraine this year, more than ever before,” said Mr Healey.

“I have also announced that we will also provide an additional £150 million of new firepower, drones, tanks, air-to-air missiles.

“More broadly, this Government continues to step up our leadership on Ukraine and in Nato.

“The UK offers unique capabilities to the Nato alliance: forward land forces, fifth generation fighter jets, our nuclear deterrence – our UK commitment to Nato is unshakable.”

