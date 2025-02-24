Swinney stands in ‘united front’ in support of Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said he stands as part of a “united front” in support of Ukraine’s independence on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

John Swinney will attend a ceremony on Monday at Scotland’s National War Memorial in Edinburgh to honour those who have died since the war broke out.

Speaking ahead of the event, the First Minister spoke of his support for Ukrainian sovereignty amid uncertainty in the peace process caused by the US speaking directly to Russia about a deal to end the war without inviting representatives from Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump would later described Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” and claim that Ukraine started the war.

“I know many will be deeply concerned by recent developments, and I want to offer my assurance on our continuing commitment to securing a fair, durable peace,” the First Minister said.

“I stand with European leaders as part of a united front that supports the independence of Ukraine, secures a just peace and deters any future Russian aggression.

“But today, we must remember those we have sadly lost as a result of this illegal invasion and needless violence.

“The commemoration service is an opportunity to come together to honour the strength and resilience that Ukrainians at home and abroad have shown and a powerful demonstration of our shared hope that peace will be restored for Ukraine.

“I hope that this time next year, we will not be reflecting on another year of war but rather, celebrating the return of a just peace.

“Before that day comes Scotland stands with Ukraine and is proud to provide sanctuary for Ukrainians who have been displaced from their homeland.”

The First Minister added: “Today marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“During this commemoration service, we will remember those who have lost their lives, those who have lost loves ones, lost their homes and all those who have had their worlds torn apart as a result of the conflict.

“The Scottish Government resolutely condemns Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine as we have done since the invasion.

“Thousands of Ukrainians have since made Scotland their home and I am proud of the warm Scots’ welcome that we have been able to extend and I want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting them.”

UK Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill, who will also be at the ceremony, said it is an “honour” to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with members of the local Ukrainian community.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families as we mark three years since the start of Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” she said.

“Even after enduring horrendous loss, the Ukrainian people continue to show such immense strength.

“Securing a just and lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty for the long term is essential if we are to deter further Russian aggression.

“The Prime Minister visited Kyiv last month and agreed the 100 Year Partnership, formalising the unbreakable bond between our countries and how we can work together into the next century, helping forge the bright and ambitious future that all Ukrainians deserve.”