British and French military chiefs meet ahead of Ukraine peacekeeping talks

British and French military chiefs have met in London at the start of a week that will see further talks on plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the UK’s armed forces, said Europe’s two nuclear powers were “stepping up to forge a stronger and deeper partnership” after meeting his French counterpart General Thierry Burkhard on Monday.

Alongside the heads of each nation’s army, navy and air force, the two men discussed efforts to “galvanise” the European response to the situation in Ukraine – while Ukrainian, Russian and American officials attended talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at achieving a ceasefire.

Admiral Sir Tony said: “At this pivotal time for European security, the third meeting of the British and French chiefs of staff should be seen as a sign of reassurance and commitment.

“Europe’s two leading nuclear powers are stepping up to forge a stronger and deeper partnership that has a vital foundational role to play in the security of the continent.

“Today’s deliberations will help shape the future of British and French military cooperation, and our shared efforts to support Ukraine with military aid now and after any peace deal.”

The meeting comes as operational planning for a European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine is set to continue at the UK’s military headquarters in Northwood this week.

Downing Street said last week that the talks on creating a “coalition of the willing” would continue to accelerate the pace and scale of operational planning and look more closely at the details and structure of any future force.

Number 10 has also sought to shrug off comments by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who dismissed Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for an international force in Ukraine as “a posture and a pose”.

Mr Witkoff said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that it was based on a “simplistic” idea of the Prime Minister and other European leaders thinking “we have all got to be like Winston Churchill”.

Asked if Sir Keir is worried by the remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the PM has repeatedly said that a lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved if we provide real and credible security assurances to deter Putin.

“And the coalition of the willing is a group of nations politically aligned to the defence, security and sovereignty of Ukraine… if there is a deal, it’s a deal that has to be defended.”

Asked if there is a specific moment when the coalition of the willing’s plans will be presented to Donald Trump, the official spokesman said there were “lots of conversations happening” and discussions would not take place in a “linear sequence”.

He added: “These conversations are happening the whole time between the US, UK and other allies.

“Ahead of, following these military planning meetings, political leaders meetings, we’re continuing to update US and debrief them on these discussions.”