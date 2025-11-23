European voice must be ‘front and centre’ of Ukraine peace deal talks – McEntee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s voice must be “front and centre” of negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Helen McEntee said it would not be acceptance for the EU not to be involved in shaping any deal to stop the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

As US, Ukrainian and European delegations took part in talks in Geneva on Sunday on a potential accord, the minister said it was an “absolutely critical moment”, not just for future peace in Ukraine but across the European continent.

Referencing claims of Russian and Belarussian involvement in recent attacks on the Polish rail network and on drone incursions in Lithuania, Ms McEntee said the long term security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe depended on a lasting peace agreement.

“The EU has made it very clear any agreement has to include the European Union,” the minister told RTE Radio One’s This Week programme.

“It has to include our institutions, any suggestion that there would be elements of a peace plan that discuss the EU, that discuss Nato, that discuss our future security, that wouldn’t involve us, is not something that’s going to be acceptable.

“So we need to make sure that our voice is strong. We need to make sure that our voice is clear.

“The Taoiseach (Micheal Martin) will be at a number of meetings over the next number of days and will again reiterate our absolute support for Ukraine, but also that the need for Europe’s voice and for our security to be front and centre as well in any negotiations. So this is not going to be easy. I appreciate that.

“I think everybody here wants to see a peace agreement. I mean the fact that 33 people, including children, were killed only in the last few days, the fact that there are aggressions happening across the Ukrainian border into other EU member states means that this is a very critical moment.

“But we will do everything that we can to support Ukraine and to make sure that a lasting peace, a just peace, and one that upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty and their credible security into the future, that that is front and centre.”

Ms McEntee made clear that a deal could not be forced upon Ukraine.

“You cannot have a peace agreement where you have borders being changed by force,” she added.

“You cannot have a peace agreement where there isn’t a credible security guarantee for Ukraine moving forward, or where there are limitations placed on their ability to defend themselves should something happen again in the future.”