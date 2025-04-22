Ministers looking to secure ‘long-term peace’ in Ukraine during UK talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Healey will meet his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, as the British Government gathers allies to chart a course towards peace in the war-torn country.

The Defence Secretary told the House of Commons that ministers and officials, including from the US and European nations, would discuss “what a ceasefire might look like and how to secure peace in the long-term” when they meet on Wednesday.

Mr Healey also slapped down Vladimir’s Putin’s claims that Russia had observed a promised Easter truce, telling MPs that British military intelligence had found no indication of a pause in fighting.

The Defence Secretary told MPs: “I will be also meeting tomorrow the Ukrainian defence minister (Rustem) Umerov and other allies as the Government brings together the US, the UK and European ministers, and national defence security advisers, to discuss next steps, including what a ceasefire might look like and how to secure peace in the long-term.

“This war was never just about the fate of one nation. It is about not allowing national borders to be redrawn by force, it is about preventing aggressors across the world from being emboldened to threaten the security of all nations.”

Over the Easter weekend, Russian President Mr Putin claimed he had ordered a 30-hour pause in the fighting.

Kyiv and Moscow both accused the other of breaking the temporary truce.

Mr Healey told the Commons that British military intelligence confirmed Russia had not observed it.

He said: “Despite President Putin’s promise of a 30-hour pause in fighting, I can confirm that defence intelligence have found – and I quote – ‘no indication that a ceasefire on the front line was observed over the Easter period’, and 10,000 missiles and drones have been fired into Ukraine during this year alone, including from the Black Sea.

“So, while Putin has said he declared an Easter truce, he broke it; while Putin says he wants peace, he has rejected a full ceasefire; and while Putin says he wants to put an end to the fighting, he continues to play for time in the negotiations.”

Responding, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “It must be clear that, to Putin, a ceasefire is simply part of a game, one that he has no intention of pausing.

“And we must continue to stand with all our allies in being 100% clear on who the aggressor is in this war.

“Those who pay the price for Putin’s game are innocent civilians, such as those killed in the terrible strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday.”

Elsewhere in the Commons, Dame Emily Thornberry said Ukrainians want to “share their knowledge and skills” on drones with the UK.

The Labour chair of the foreign affairs committee told the Commons: “There is a desire by Ukrainians to reciprocate and support us as best they can.

“And by necessity, they’ve become absolute experts in the use of drones, and want to share their knowledge and skills with us in terms of training in the use of drones, but also in the development of them and the production of this new weapon system.”

Mr Healey’s Commons statement came after Sir Keir Starmer visited a military base alongside his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, to see the work done by allied nations to train Ukrainian troops.

The Prime Minister praised the “resilience” of Ukrainians taking part in Operation Interflex.

Sir Keir and Mr Luxon are expected to instruct ministers to begin work on a new defence partnership between the two nations, replacing one signed in 2015.

The UK and New Zealand already have long-standing defence links, with both nations belonging to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network and the Royal New Zealand Navy providing a frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, for the UK carrier strike group due to set sail for the Indian Ocean from Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Mr Luxon said it was a “tremendous privilege” to be able to see the training work on his visit to the UK, and described Ukrainians as “heroes”.

US President Donald Trump has suggested his drive to find a deal to end the war could produce results within days.

On Sunday, he said “hopefully” Russia and Ukraine “will make a deal this week” and then start to do “big business” with the US.

Asked if Sir Keir shares Mr Trump’s optimism, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Well, obviously that ball’s in Russia’s court. We’ve repeatedly said that.

“We clearly support President Trump’s attempts to bring peace, Ukraine’s calls for Russia to commit to a full ceasefire.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky yesterday and reiterated his ironclad support for Ukraine.”

He added it is time for Russian President Vladimir Putin “to show he’s serious about peace”.